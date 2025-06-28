Perpetual Ltd Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 544,109 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,997,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

