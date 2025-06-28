Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

