Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

