Perpetual Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,260 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $44.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $404,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,987.20. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,638 shares of company stock worth $3,345,797. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

