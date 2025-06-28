Fitness Stocks To Consider – June 26th

Apple, lululemon athletica, Paychex, PDD, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and exercise industry—this includes manufacturers of workout equipment, activewear brands, and providers of digital or brick-and-mortar fitness services. Investors buy these stocks to gain targeted exposure to growing consumer demand for at-home workouts, wearable fitness technology, and lifestyle-driven health solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,464,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,433,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.58. 3,058,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.60. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $219.97 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

PAYX traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.01. 3,924,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 8,787,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

