Balefire LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

