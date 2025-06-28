Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 56,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 365,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

