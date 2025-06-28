Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.11 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

