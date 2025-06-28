Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.