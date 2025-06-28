Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

