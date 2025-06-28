Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Financial System by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Community Financial System by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Financial System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the 4th quarter valued at $34,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial System alerts:

Community Financial System Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CBU opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $73.39.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Community Financial System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Financial System

About Community Financial System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.