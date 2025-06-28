Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.

David Lewis Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.

On Monday, June 9th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 2.7%

SEI opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$265.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.87. Sintana Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.39.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

