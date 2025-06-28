Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 11037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.