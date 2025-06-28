Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3,976.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,688.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

