Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 10727241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

