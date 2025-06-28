Ieva Guoga Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Ieva Guoga acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($49,019.61).

Ieva Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Ieva Guoga purchased 1,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($45,751.63).

On Monday, May 26th, Ieva Guoga purchased 785,563 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$54,989.41 ($35,940.79).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ieva Guoga purchased 500,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$35,500.00 ($23,202.61).

On Wednesday, May 28th, Ieva Guoga purchased 1,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$69,000.00 ($45,098.04).

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ieva Guoga purchased 750,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,250.00 ($32,843.14).

DigitalX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain product development and digital asset funds management services in Australia. The company operates through Product Development and Asset Management segments. The Product Development segment provides consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

