Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 5014750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

