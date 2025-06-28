Robert Adamson Acquires 60,000 Shares of Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Adamson acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($78,431.37).

Robert Adamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Robert Adamson acquired 90,000 shares of Chrysos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00 ($117,647.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.31 and a beta of 1.02.

About Chrysos

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

