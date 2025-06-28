Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 5406617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 74.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,143,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 428,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 801.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,642,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $35,692,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

