Insider Selling: GreenX Metals Limited (ASX:GRX) Insider Sells A$105,450.00 in Stock

GreenX Metals Limited (ASX:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pearce sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.46), for a total transaction of A$105,450.00 ($68,921.57).

GreenX Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $222.51 million, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Get GreenX Metals alerts:

About GreenX Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. It acquires 100% interest in the Eleonore North gold project located in eastern Greenland. The company also holds interest in the Tannenberg project located in Germany. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.