Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 13,321 Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $93,380.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,056 shares in the company, valued at $512,122.56. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ramkumar Mandalam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 624 shares of CryoPort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $4,243.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 1,895 shares of CryoPort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $13,283.95.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 8,193 shares of CryoPort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $57,842.58.

On Monday, June 9th, Ramkumar Mandalam sold 5,622 shares of CryoPort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $39,691.32.

CryoPort Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CYRX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $371.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.85. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 50.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of CryoPort

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 548,750.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

