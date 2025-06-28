Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 19,920 Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,795.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,527,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,207,885. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,657 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $138,838.14.

On Friday, June 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,320 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $107,239.60.

On Monday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,576 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,409.68.

On Thursday, May 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.13 on Friday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800 FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial downgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 123.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

