1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases $138,838.14 in Stock

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $138,838.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,507,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,726,796.60. This represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,920 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,795.20.

On Friday, June 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,320 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $107,239.60.

On Monday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,576 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,409.68.

On Thursday, May 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,105,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,292,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 614,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

