Scott Gordon Sells 94,340 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) Director Scott Gordon sold 94,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $85,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729,918 shares in the company, valued at $664,225.38. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WM Technology Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.87 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. WM Technology had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149,928 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,288,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

