Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1%

PLD stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. CJS Securities cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

