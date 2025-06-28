Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after purchasing an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,060,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after acquiring an additional 916,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This trade represents a 61.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,753 shares of company stock valued at $17,688,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.