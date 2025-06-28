Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MU stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

