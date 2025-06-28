Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

