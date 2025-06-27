Tepp RIA LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tepp RIA LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 305,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.94 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $132.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

