Quilter Plc Acquires 62,933 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,933 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $105,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.94 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
