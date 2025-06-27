Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $306.78 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $214.45 and a one year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

