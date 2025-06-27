Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Holistic Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.