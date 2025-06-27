Old North State Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 100,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MA opened at $546.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

