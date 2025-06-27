Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 539 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
TMO stock opened at $412.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
