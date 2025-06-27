Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 728,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $279,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.0% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 113.6% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 1,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $1,275,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $384.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.49 and a 200-day moving average of $412.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

