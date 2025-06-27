Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $92,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its stake in PepsiCo by 133.3% in the first quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PEP opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

