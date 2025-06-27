Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $73,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.08 and its 200 day moving average is $236.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

