Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,241,000. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

