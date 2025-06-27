Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,075 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $45,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

