Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $29.33 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.3% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $564.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $565.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.40 and its 200 day moving average is $533.71. The firm has a market cap of $693.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.