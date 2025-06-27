Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

