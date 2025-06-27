Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 128,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.