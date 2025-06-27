Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 167,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.