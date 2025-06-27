Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $285.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

