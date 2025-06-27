Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.21 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

