Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CocaCola by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 580,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.
CocaCola Price Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $69.51 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
