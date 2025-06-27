Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $564.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $566.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.71. The stock has a market cap of $693.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

