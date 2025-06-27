iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,537,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.