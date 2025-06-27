Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 370 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $292.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.14. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $170.48 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

