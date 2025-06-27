Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 1,158 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

